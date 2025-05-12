Virat Kohli pulled down the curtains on his 14-year Test career on May 12. The 36-year-old announced this decision in an emotional Instagram post where he once again spoke of his love for playing the format and said that it was not an easy decision but one that felt 'right.' The right-hander has been one of India's most prolific run-scorers in the format but he was not in the best of form with bat in hand towards what turned out to be the final stages of his Test career. However, he broke his century drought in Test cricket with a stellar performance against Australia in Perth in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, hitting eight fours and one six and it paved the way for India to win the match by 295 runs. It was his 30th Test century and the final one of his Test career. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Memorable Quotes of Star Indian Cricketer As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

Watch Virat Kohli's 30th Test Century Here:

