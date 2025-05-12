Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old announced this decision while writing, "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for." The star cricketer called it quits on his illustrious 14-year career in the format where he emerged as one of the best, not just from India but also across the world. Having made his debut in 2011, Virat Kohli emerged as one of India's highest run-scorer in Test cricket, finishing behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. In this article, we shall take a look at some of Virat Kohli's famous quotes. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Five Innings of Former India Captain in Test Cricket.

Not just with the bat but Virat Kohli was superb as a Test captain. He is India's most successful Test captain so far, leading the national team to 40 wins in 68 Test matches. Moreover, he also guided India to the number one spot in ICC Test rankings and the inaugural ICC WTC (World Test Championship) in 2021. Under his leadership, India also beat Australia in Australia in a Test series for the very first time. Apart from being an incredible player and captain, Virat Kohli also was one of the ambassadors of Test cricket, always highlighting his love and passion to exceed in the longest format. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: From Australia to Australia, Star Cricketer’s Test Career Comes Full Circle As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

Virat Kohli's Memorable Quotes:

"For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there." - Virat Kohli

"I like to be myself, and I don't pretend. For instance, I don't dress up for occasions; I am what I am." - Virat Kohli

"I always dreamt of holding the bat and winning games for India. That was my inspiration to take up cricket." - Virat Kohli

"Irrespective of whether you have talent or not, one has to work hard. Just being talented doesn't mean anything; you can end up wasting it before you realize." - Virat Kohli

"I delayed my father's funeral because of cricket." - Virat Kohli

"I like to always lead from the front and set an example for whoever is playing with me or around me. I like taking responsibilities. That is my natural thing." - Virat Kohli

"The bat is not a toy, it's a weapon. It gives me everything in life, which helps me to do everything on the field." - Virat Kohli

"The more centuries that I am able to score, the happier I will be." - Virat Kohli

"No cricket team in the world depends on one or two players. The team always plays to win." - Virat Kohli

"I love playing under pressure. In fact, if there's no pressure, then I'm not in the perfect zone." - Virat Kohli

"I’ve never been more proud to be part of a team than this one. To lead these players is an honour and privilege." - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had taken up Test captaincy in early 2015 after MS Dhoni's retirement and after an illustrious stint, stepped down from that role in 2022 after a tour of South Africa. The 36-year-old did have a string of low scores in the longest format and he broke that run with a solid century against Australia in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which turned out to be his 30th final hundred in the format. Virat Kohli's last Test was in the fifth Test match of the series in Sydney.

