Virat Kohli hit the nets and trained hard ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, April 19. Kohli took to social media and shared some snaps from his training session as he captioned his post, "Keep ticking small boxes everyday."

See Post:

Keep ticking small boxes everyday. 🏏❤️ pic.twitter.com/GGzRknoZPD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 18, 2022

