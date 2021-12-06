Virat Kohli's kind gesture made a fan's day during the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian captain was seen waving at the fan and also wished him 'Happy Birthday' after seeing his placard with a message.

Watch the Video Below:

Here's KING VIRAT KOHLI wishing me happy birthday ❤️❤️😭 Your favourite cricketer wishes you on your big day, India wins the match & you feature on TV... Can't get bigger than this... I love you Virat. Best human ever..#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6hmIQgvEtg — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)