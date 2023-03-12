Australia have made a steady start to the 2nd innings of IND vs AUS 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli 186(364) smashed a brilliant hundred and Axar Patel 79(113) scored a half-century to give India a 91-run lead. Australia sent nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann with Travis Head to negotiate the final six overs of the day. The duo played well as Australia ended day 4 with a score of 3-0. 'Welcome Back Virat Kohli’ Fans Celebrate Indian Cricket Star’s End of Test Century Drought As he Smashes 75th International Hundred.

IND vs AUS Day 4 Stumps

