After a wait of 1204 days, Virat Kohli has finally found his 28th century as he clipped one to the legside and pushed for a single against Australia in the 4th Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It took a long time and a lot of effort for the century to come since his last against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. As the Indian cricketing superstar completed his 75th International century, fans who have waited for so long and anxiously took to twitter to share their thoughts. Commentators and ex-cricketers also took the opportunity to share their feelings.

An Innings Marked By Patience

An innings marked by patience. And the wait has an inevitable end. #Kohli — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2023

Welcome Back Virat Kohli

Welcome back Virat Kohli. This is a test century well received in many quarters. No 28👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 12, 2023

Mature

That celebration from Virat Kohli, the reserved raise of the bat and the kiss to the wedding ring, after that century is a sign of where he seems to be in life & where his priorities are currently. Extremely mature & in love with his family #IndvAus — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 12, 2023

That Smile!

The smile on the face is everything. pic.twitter.com/2gu9C3lrFv — Harsh Rathod (@imharshrathod) March 12, 2023

There's No Stopping Now

There's no stopping now! Brace yourselves dear opposition teams...We'll see King Kohli unleashed now like raging fire 🔥 #GOAT𓃵 #INDvAUS — Atharva Chitale (@acmania97) March 12, 2023

The Wait is Over

The wait is over, the drought has ended 💯 Virat Kohli has his first Test century since November 2019 King Kohli is back — Sumit Mukherjee (@Who_Sumit) March 12, 2023

Moment of the Day

Moment of the Day ♥️🥰 pic.twitter.com/936sn5GmgA — Dinesh Lilawat (@ImDL45) March 12, 2023

