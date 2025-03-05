Australia national cricket team ace batter Steve Smith announced his ODI retirement after his side was eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Australia suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Team India in the thrilling first semi-final match in Dubai. Despite the fierce competition between the two nations, Indian stalwart Virat Kohli found a way to win hearts. The former Indian captain was spotted hugging Steve Smith while both teams shook hands after the game. The heartwarming gesture of Virat Kohli to Steve Smith is now going viral on social space. Steve Smith Retires From ODIs: A Look at Australian Star Batsman's Stats and Records in One Day Internationals As He Announces Retirement.

Virat Kohli hugging Steve Smith

Kohli asked Smith - 'Last?'. His face changed when Smith said Yes. Thank you Smithy. Keep playing Tests for as long as you can💙pic.twitter.com/Rabk9I6adS — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) March 5, 2025

