Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers in the world. Along with his stylish gameplay and passion on the ground, ‘King Kohli’ is also known for his trendy looks. While the IPL’s all-time leading scorer is getting ready for the upcoming season, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave him a new look. Hakim shared Kohli’s pics on his Instagram account. Kohli is preparing for the IPL Season 17, he is also set for the RCB Unbox event on March 19. Kohli’s new look is certainly catching attention. RCB will take on defending champions CSK on March 22 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB App and Website Crashes During Unbox Event Live Streaming Online, Fans React.

Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle Shared by Celebrity Stylist Aalim Hakim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

