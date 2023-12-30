Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis have been named the new captains of Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI teams respectively as the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the preliminary squads for the white-ball series against Zimbabwe. Hasaranga and Mendis replace Dasun Shanaka, who was the captain of both Sri Lanka's limited-overs teams. While Mendis had chipped in as Sri Lanka's captain when Shanaka was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023, Hasaranga will be making a return since missing the tournament himself. Sri Lanka will announce the ODI and T20I teams from these preliminary squads. 'Not Going to Pakistan..' Guy Turns Down MS Dhoni's 'Visit Pakistan for Food' Suggestion, Video Goes Viral.

SLC Announce Preliminary Squads for Zimbabwe ODIs, T20Is

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the preliminary squads for the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024. ODIs Captain - Kusal Mendis Vice Captain - Charith Asalanka T20Is Captain - Wanindu Hasaranga Vice Captain - Charith Asalanka READ: https://t.co/jFysJEoAKH#SLvZIM — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 30, 2023

