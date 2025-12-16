The first player to get sold from the all-rounder set is Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Lucknow Super Giants are the one who secured his services by buying him for a base price of INR 2 Crore. LSG released their star spinner Ravi Bishnoi earlier and they needed to buy a wrist spinner to replace him in their team. They have opted for Hasaranga and he will surely add value to their squad. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Cameron Green Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Wanindu Hasaranga Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 2Cr #TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

