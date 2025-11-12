Pakistan and Sri Lanka were engaged in a ODI series against each other in Pakistan. Pakistan won the first ODI and took a 1-0 lead in the series. Ahead of the second ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, sixteen members of Sri Lanka national cricket team have decided to return home following a suicide bomb blast in Islamabad. As a result, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka second ODI match won't go ahead as scheduled and Sri Lanka Cricket has planned to send a replacement team. Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed Make Big Gains in Latest ICC ODI Rankings 2025.

PAK vs SL ODI Series Could Be Cancelled As Sri Lankan Players Reportedly Hesitant To Play

Breaking- Sixteen Sri Lankan players touring Pakistan have decided to return home following a suicide bomb blast in Islamabad. As a result, tomorrow’s second ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will not be played. Sri Lanka Cricket plans to send a replacement team to continue the… — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

