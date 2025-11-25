After two consecutive defeats, Sri Lanka national cricket team are now set to lock horns with the Zimbabwe national cricket team next in the ongoing Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025. Both sides will be eyeing a win here to edge closer to a spot in the final against Pakistan. The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is organized to be held on Tuesday, November 26, starting at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. So, SL vs ZIM Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 live streaming and live telecast viewing options are not available in India. Two Sri Lankan Cricketers Including Captain Charith Asalanka Return Home From Pakistan Ahead of T20I Tri-Series, Dasun Shanaka to Lead.

SL vs ZIM T20I 2025 Match Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Lanka Cricket (@officialslc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)