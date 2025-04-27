In a superb display of fielding, Delhi Capitals (DC) fielder Karun Nair nailed a stunning direct hit at the non-striker's end, which removed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fourth over. Virat Kohli punched a full-length delivery by Mukesh Kumar towards Karun Nair. Rajat Patidar took off for a run but was rightly sent back. Nair collected the ball and hit the bull's eye at the non-striker's end. Replays confirmed the RCB captain was well short, and Patidar departed after scoring six runs. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard: Check DC vs RCB Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Karun Nair With a Supeb Direct-Hit!

