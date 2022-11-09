Shadab Khan came up with a sensational direct hit that led to Devon Conway's dismissal during the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal on Wednesday, November 9. The all-rounder pounced on the ball that Conway struck for a potential quick single and knocked out the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Shadab Khan Runs Out Devon Conway:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)