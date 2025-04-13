Water was sprayed at fans through sprinklers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to tackle the heat during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 13. Rajasthan is known for having hot temperatures and fans had to experience the menacing heat as they turned out to watch the RR vs RCB clash. In a bid to provide some relief in the hot weather, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium authorities had sprinklers spray water in the direction of the fans, the picture of which has surfaced on social media. Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the lookout for victories after losing their last respective matches. Why Are Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wearing Green Jersey in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Water Sprayed at Fans During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Water Sprinklers Are In Use To Cut The Heat In Jaipur 💦#RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/LKuS0bo8CE — Cricket Clue (@cricketclue247) April 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)