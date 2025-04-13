Looking to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started their 2025 season with a bang but have faltered in between. In a bid to return to the top four in the IPL 2025 points table, RCB will clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 13, who have had a rough start to their season with three losses. However, what will make the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur special will be that, for the first time this season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be donning their 'Green Jersey'. RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 28.

What RCB Wears 'Green Jersey'?

RCB, well known for its red and gold colours, started wearing the 'Green Jersey' in 2011. The 'Green Jersey' is part of a Go Green initiative by the franchise, which was planned to spread awareness about planting trees and reduce global warming effects. RCB generally reserves the 'Green Jersey' for home matches at Bengaluru but lately has worn the kit on away matches as well, Mumbai (2022) and Kolkata (2024). RCB proudly calls itself a 'carbon-neutral' T20 franchise.

What is the 'Green Jersey' Made Up Of?

RCB's special one-time wear 'Green Jersey' is made up of 95 per cent textile and polyester waste, which comes to 100 per cent recycled material. The jersey can be recycled several times without losing quality, as the dress is made of ReFibre fabric. RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 28.

Apart from wearing the 'Green Jersey', the RCB captain will also hand out a customary plant to the opposition skipper to symbolise their commitment to the environment-friendly cause.

The Bengaluru-based franchise does not enjoy a great IPL track record in the 'Green Jersey', losing nine and winning only four times out of 14 times, with one match ending in no result.

