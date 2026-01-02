Jaipur, January 2: A video of a Russian woman teaching her friend how to navigate the chaotic traffic on a busy road near Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal has gone viral, earning praise for its relatable take on local life. The clip features the woman demonstrating the "hand signal" technique—a common Indian practice where pedestrians extend their palm toward oncoming vehicles to signal them to slow down. The footage captures the duo successfully halting traffic to cross the iconic tourist stretch, with the woman jokingly explaining the effectiveness of the gesture. Shared across social media, the video has garnered thousands of views from locals who found the "desi" hack both accurate and endearing. By embracing this informal rule, the expatriate highlighted a unique slice of Indian street culture, resonating with a global audience. 'Desi Jugaad': Man Sits on Car's Bonnet to Guide Friend in Zero Visibility; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns.

Russian Woman Teaching Friend To Cross Road Using Desi Technique

Only in India! Russian tourist shows her friend the secret hack to cross Jaipur’s crazy roads pic.twitter.com/S99mnWcUDT — Wisdom Walk (@wisdom_walkss) January 1, 2026

