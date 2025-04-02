April 2, 2011, will always be remembered as a monumental day in Indian cricket, when the Indian national cricket team lifted their second-ever ICC World Cup after a gap of 28 years. Yuvraj Singh, who starred for India in the competition, becoming the 'player of the tournament', reminisced about the World Cup 2011 winning night via a post on social media platform 'X', dedicating the victory to billions of Indians, and also to Sachin Tendulkar. Singh further stated that April 2, 2011, is a night that still gives the star all-rounder goosebumps despite 14 years having passed. Check Yuvraj Singh's post below. On This Day in 2011: MS Dhoni-Captained India Clinched ODI World Cup Beating Sri Lanka in Final at Wankhede.

Yuvraj Singh Remembers 2011 World Cup Win

April 2, 2011 — the night we did it for a billion people… and for one man who carried Indian cricket on his shoulders for over two decades. That World Cup wasn’t just a win. It was a thank you to a legend. We grew up watching @sachin_rt . That night, we played to give him the… pic.twitter.com/1U5J8Pt2dM — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2025

