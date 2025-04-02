Chasing its second-ever ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup, India under Mahendra Singh Dhoni played Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 edition at Wankhede and scripted history. On April 2, 2011, India lifted the World Cup after 28 long years, having come close in 2003. In a thrilling final, Sri Lanka scored 274 with the veteran duo of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene hitting 48 and 103*, respectively. In reply, India were reduced to 31 for 2, after which firstly, Gautam Gambhir and then MS Dhoni starred for India in a stellar chase, registering 97, and 91*, respectively. On This Day in 2022: Virat Kohli’s Iconic 82-Run-Knock Helped Team India Register Famous T20 World Cup Win Against Pakistan at MCG.

India Lifts ICC ODI World Cup 2011

Throwback to a special day! 🏆 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Pr9ADWsK9t — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2025

