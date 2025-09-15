Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav stayed not out till the end of the innings as he led his team from the front to victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav stayed unbeaten at 47 and went inside the dressing room immediately after the match and avoided any handshake with any Pakistan cricketers. After the match, in the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the team, BCCI and the Indian govt were aligned. He said 'we came here just to play the game and we gave them a proper reply'. Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Victory Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 to Indian Armed Forces, Also Expresses Solidarity With Victims of the Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers

We were aligned with govt and bcci and we gave the perfect reply ,sky on not shaking hands after the match , Pathetic to say the least pic.twitter.com/cAuWNvifZ9 — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) September 14, 2025

