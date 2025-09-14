Team India continued their winning run in the Asia Cup 2025 as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their second group A encounter. Pakistan batted first but Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly and kept Pakistan restricted to 127/9. Chasing it, India reached the target comfortably riding on Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten innings of 47 runs. After the match, as Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the post-match presentation as the winning captain, he dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces for their bravery shown during the Operation Sindoor. He also admitted that the Team India stands in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks. Suryakumar during the post-match presentation said, "Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile." When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Possible Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Victory Against Pakistan to Indian Armed Forces

"We stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all. We hope to give them more reasons to smile." - Suryakumar Yadav — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 14, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Stood In Solidarity With the Pahalgam Attack Victims and Dedicated Win to Indian Armed Forces

