During the final day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia, England’s wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow got run out controversially. The controversial run out prompted players and pundits from across the world to share their opinion with the latest one being Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin. Taking to Twitter, the bowler shared his opinion on the run out. Bizarre! Jonny Bairstow Controversially Run Out By Alex Carey As England Batsman Casually Walks Out Of Crease After Facing Delivery During Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Gives His Verdict on Jonny Bairstow’s Controversial Run Out

We must get one fact loud and clear “The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did.” We must applaud the game smarts of… https://t.co/W59CrFZlMa — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 2, 2023

