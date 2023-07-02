Bizarre scenarios emerging from the Lord's Cricket Ground as Jonny Bairstow has been given a controversial run out during Ashes 2023 2nd Test. Bairstow missed a ball and then walked out of the crease in a casual manner to have a chat with non-striker Ben Stokes. Amidst this Alex Carey hit the stumps and appealed to the umpire and it was adjudged out as the ball was not dead yet. Bairstow looked furious as the crowd booed. Was Mitchell Starc's Catch Of Ben Duckett Taken During Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 4 Legitimate? Here's What Cricket's Law Makers Had to Say On The Incident.

Jonny Bairstow Controversially Run Out By Alex Carey

