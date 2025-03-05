Varun Chakaravarthy dropped a hilarious comment on Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram post, a day after fans mistook him for the Indian spinner. Varun Chakaravarthy provided relief to a million Indian cricket fans all across the world when he dismissed Travis Head, who has been the tormentor-in-chief for the Men in Blue, in the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. After he got the big wicket, fans flooded actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram posts, congratulating him for the bowling effort, mistaking him for the Indian cricketer. Well, Varun Chakaravarthy too has decided to have a bit of fun this time as he wrote, "Well bowled bhaiya." (Well bowled brother). 'Mystery Spinner' Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans As They Praise Him For Dismissing Travis Head Instead of Varun Chakaravarthy During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Varun Chakaravarthy comments on Varun Dhawan's Instagram post (Photo credit: Instagram @varundvn)

