Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head during the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Head tried to hit him over the head but miscued it to the hands of the long-off fielder. As Head was gone, happy fans mistakenly went to the Instagram account of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and praised him for taking the wicket of Head. Mischievous Varun also joined in as he thanked them by replying. ‘National Hero’ Netizens React After Varun Chakaravarthy Takes Prized Wicket of Travis Head During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Varun Dhawan Joins the Trend

Varun Dhawan joins the Trend 😁 pic.twitter.com/XiKvXtw72O — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 4, 2025

Indian Fans Praising Varun Chakaravarthy Under Varun Dhawan's Post

Indian fans praising Varun Chakravarthy under Varun Dhawan's post 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/xkdK6lUEk8 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 4, 2025

