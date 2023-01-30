West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced Rs 5 lakh cash award for the Bengal cricketers who were part of India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 title win. This development comes a day after the Shafali Verma-led side thumped England by seven wickets to win the tournament's inaugural edition. Titas Sadhu, Richa Ghosh, Hrishita Basu and bowling coach Rajeev Dutta will be the ones to get awarded. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had also announced Rs 5 lakh as prize money for the Indian U19 women's team and support staff following this historic victory. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Rs 5 Crore As Prize Money for India U19 Women's Team After Their T20 World Cup 2023 Title Win.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 5 Lakh Prize Money for Bengal Stars in India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023

