Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a sum of Rs 5 crore for the India U19 women's team and the support staff after they won the ICC U19 Women's T20 Trophy on Sunday, January 29. The Shafali Verma-led side beat England in a one-sided contest, first bowling them out for 68 and then chasing down the runs in 14 overs. Archana Devi Catch Video: Watch India U19 All-Rounder Taking a Stunner To Dismiss Ryana Macdonald-Gay in IND W vs ENG W, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final.

Jay Shah Promises Rs 5 Crore Prize Money for India U19 Women's Team:

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 5 crore prize money for Women's U19 cricket team and support staff. pic.twitter.com/nYnZ4MUa7q — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)