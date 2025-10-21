West Indies finally edge past Bangladesh in the Super Over of the second ODI 2025 and with it the level the series 1-1. After Shai Hope's half-century drove them to a tie after 50 overs, West Indies batted first in Super Over. Brandon King and Shai Hope powered them to 10/1 in the Super Over against Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh needed 11 to win and seal the series victory. Akeal erred initially and it seemed like Bangladesh will go all the way, but he recovered quickly and Bangladesh ended up 1 run shot. Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Goes to Super Over; Shai Hope's Half-Century Evens Rishad Hossain's Three-Wicket Haul As Match Ends in Tie.
West Indies Defeat Bangladesh By 1 Run in Super Over
Match Result | West Indies won the SUPER OVER | Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 West Indies ODI Series 2025 | 2nd ODI
21 October 2025 | 1:30 PM | Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
