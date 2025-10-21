West Indies finally edge past Bangladesh in the Super Over of the second ODI 2025 and with it the level the series 1-1. After Shai Hope's half-century drove them to a tie after 50 overs, West Indies batted first in Super Over. Brandon King and Shai Hope powered them to 10/1 in the Super Over against Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh needed 11 to win and seal the series victory. Akeal erred initially and it seemed like Bangladesh will go all the way, but he recovered quickly and Bangladesh ended up 1 run shot. Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Goes to Super Over; Shai Hope's Half-Century Evens Rishad Hossain's Three-Wicket Haul As Match Ends in Tie.

West Indies Defeat Bangladesh By 1 Run in Super Over

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bangladesh Cricket Board ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)