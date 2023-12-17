Will Young took a spectacular catch, one that will be remembered for a long time to come, during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2023 on Sunday, December 17. Shoriful Islam, the batter came down the track and sied the ball and Young, who was fielding at mid-wicket, had to run it and then move back as he judged the catch to perfection. He stuck out his right hand and caught the ball before landing inches short of the boundary. The catch was so special that it even left Adam Milne, the bowler, stunned. NZ vs BAN 1st ODI 2023: Will Young’s Century Helps New Zealand Register 44-Run Win Against Bangladesh.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVNZ+ (@tvnz.official)

