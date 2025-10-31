The West Indies bowler Romario Shepherd created history during the BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025. The pacer scalped a hat-trick in the game against the Bangladesh national cricket team, and ended his spell, bowling four overs, picking three wickets for just 36 runs. Romario Shepherd has become the second player in history to claim a hat-trick for the West Indies in T20Is. Jason Holder was the first ever to claim a hat-trick while representing West Indies in the 20-over format, against England. Romario Shepherd took the wickets of Nurul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, and Shoriful Islam. BAN vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Shai Hope, Rovman Powell Fireworks Power West Indies to 16-Run Win Over Bangladesh.

Hat-Trick For Romario Shepherd:

Second Ever West Indies Player

H A T - T R I C K!🤯 Just the 2nd West Indian to do it in T20Is!👏🏽 #BANvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/WMs1k4y0kX — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 31, 2025

