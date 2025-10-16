The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies national cricket team on Thursday, October 16. The BAN vs WI ODI series 2025 will begin on Saturday, October 18. Talking about the Bangladesh squad, veteran player Soumya Sarkar has been recalled. Sarkar last featured for Bangladesh in February during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mahidul Islam Ankon earns his maiden ODI call-up. Mehidy Hassan Miraz will continue to lead the side in the absence of injured Litton Das. Bangladesh will look to put on a solid display at home against the West Indies after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE. Afghanistan Defeat Bangladesh By 200 Runs in 3rd ODI 2025 to Complete Whitewash, Bilal Sami's 5-Wicket Haul Helps AFG Secure 3-0 Series Victory.

Bangladesh Announces ODI Squad for West Indies Series

Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 West Indies Cricket Series 2025 | ODI Squad The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. 🇧🇩 Bangladesh ODI Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain) Tanzid Hasan Tamim Soumya… pic.twitter.com/jQO7oeXdJZ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)