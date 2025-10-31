The West Indies have claimed a superb victory against the Bangladesh national cricket team, in the BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025, winning by five wickets. The match being played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram saw the hosts batting first. Bangladesh could manage only 151 runs, getting all out in the last ball of the 20th over. Tanzid Hasan was the lone warrior, scoring 89 runs off 62 balls. Romario Shepherd claimed a praiseworthy hat-trick. The West Indies chased the target at ease, scoring 152/5 in 16.5 overs. Captain Roston Chase and Ackeem Wayne Jarrell Auguste, both struck solid fifties, helping the side win and whitewash the hosts 3-0. Romario Shepherd Becomes Second Ever West Indies Player To Take Hat-Trick In T20Is, Achieves Feat During BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

West Indies Win BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources ( Bangladesh Cricket). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)