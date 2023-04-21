Sachin Tendulkar's first #AskSachin session on Twitter has already seen a flurry of responses from fans who have some 'interesting questions' for the cricket legend. In one such question, a fan asked Sachin what he said to Virat Kohli after he was dismissed in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. Sharing a screengrab of Sachin having a word with Virat while making his way to the pavilion, an user asked, "What did you tell Virat at this moment?" Sachin responded, "Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai" (the ball is still swinging). Virat Kohli went on to play a handy 35-run knock as India won the World Cup that night after a 28-year-long wait. Sachin Tendulkar's '#AskSachin' Debuts on Twitter, Indian Cricket Legend Responds to Some 'Interesting Questions' From Fans!

Sachin Tendulkar's Message for Virat Kohli After Getting Dismissed in 2011 World Cup Final

"Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai!" https://t.co/7V5WFbkmQx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)