Sachin Tendulkar surely received some very 'interesting questions' from fans as he debuted #AskSachin on Twitter. The Indian cricket legend took to Twitter to announce that he is open to questions from the fans as he wrote, "My #AskSachin debut here on Twitter. Bring on some interesting questions!" The tweet instantly went viral on the micro-blogging platform and was flooded with some interesting questions from the fans. From asking about his favourite cricket stadium apart from Wankhede to his blue tick verification, Sachin surely had some cool responses in store as well! Check some of them below. 'Sachin Tendulkar My Role Model and Inspiration' Says Rohit Sharma in Special Book 'Sachin@50' for Master Blaster's 50th Birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar Debuts #AskSachin

My #AskSachin debut here on Twitter. Bring on some interesting questions! ☺️ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar's Favourite Stadium Apart from Wankhede

Master Blaster's Blue Tick Verification!

As of now, this is my blue tick verification! 😬 https://t.co/BSk5U0zKkp pic.twitter.com/OEqBTM1YL2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Master Blaster Appreciates Effort

Appreciate your effort and endless support! ♥️ https://t.co/MC9EOoAxze — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

'10/10'

