On the occasion of selfieday, Chennai Super Kings shared a computerised picture of MS Dhoni taking a selfie with his IPL winning team. The computerised picture that went viral shows MS Dhoni taking selfie with CSK, the 2023 IPL winning team. Sharing the picture, CSK took to twitter and wrote, “What If” . Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni With an Emotional Video.

MS Dhoni's IPL Title Winning 'Selfie'

