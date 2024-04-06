Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most-followed teams in the IPL and a legion of their fans were left disappointed when the side crashed to a six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match in IPL 2024 on April 5. The five-time winners have now suffered their second consecutive loss of the tournament and fans will expect them to bounce back strong and hard when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 (Monday) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, starting at 7:30 pm IST. The two teams meet in a repeat of the 2021 IPL final, which Chennai won to secure its fourth title. KKR have been an in-form team in this edition of the tournament and are unbeaten after three games. Hence, the challenge would be far from easy. MS Dhoni In Hyderabad: Fans Takeover Stadium With Chants, Players React As CSK Star Features Against SRH in IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

CSK to Take on KKR on April 8

