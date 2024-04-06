MS Dhoni shined with the bat in hand against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 where he scored 37 runs off 16 deliveries. Since then, fans have been excited to watch him bat again and he came out on the crease for two balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Even after getting to watch him bat for a very short while, the stadium was taken over by the chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni'. The likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Jaydev Unadkat also shared their thoughts on MS Dhoni and his aura in CSK and India in a video released by IPL, which went viral in no time. Fan With Unique Poster Replicates 'Silence' Gesture of Pat Cummins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

