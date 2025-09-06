The Japan Women's National Cricket Team will take on the Fiji Women's National Cricket Team in the final game of the two-match T20I series on September 6. The Fiji Women vs Japan Women 2nd T20I match is being played at Albert Park 1, Suva, in Fiji, and it started at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, cricket fans in India do not have any option to watch a live telecast of the Fiji Women vs Japan Women match on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Viewers also do not have any online viewing option, and hence, will be unable to watch Fiji Women vs Japan Women live streaming online. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Tickets Go Live with Record Low Pricing; Here's How Fans Can Purchase First Phase of Tickets for WWC.

Japan Women's Tour of Fiji

