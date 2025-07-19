The Uganda National Cricket Team is set to face the United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team in the fourth match of the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 on July 19. The Uganda vs United Arab Emirates match is being held at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe. The fourth match of the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, fans in India will not be able to watch the Uganda vs United Arab Emirates Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match on TV channels, as live telecast viewing options are not available. Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. Fans can watch the Uganda vs United Arab Emirates Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match in the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match pass or tour pass. On Which TV Channel World Championship of Legends 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch WCL Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Schedule

The dates are fast approaching — but which fixture are you most excited about? 🤔#POAT20 #LycaConnectsCricket pic.twitter.com/OscqaZABUe — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) July 9, 2025

