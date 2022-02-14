During the accelerated bidding on day two of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked unknown Ramesh Kumar. Picking an unknown player is not new, but you will be amazed to know that Ramesh is actually a tennis-ball cricket star who hails from Manasa in Punjab, he is also known as 'Narine Jalalabadiya'. Though there is not much details about his talent but he is known for his 10-ball 50 in the Cosco Cricket Cup. The video of Ramesh Kumar aka 'Narine Jalalabadiya' scoring quick-fire half-century is already viral on YouTube. It is reported that Ramesh Kumar have even featured in a trial for KKR and bowls left-arm spin as well. Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2022: Ramesh Kumar Goes to KKR For INR 20 Lakh at Mega Auction.

He gave trial to KKR. Left hander. Bowls as well but not aware what he bowls. But hits very long sixes. There must be something special that it made KKR to take him. Life changing moment from absolute nowhere. Ramesh Kumar urff Narine Jalalabadiya #IPLAUCTION — Kaushik (@_CricKaushik_) February 13, 2022

Watch Ramesh Kumar's Batting Video

Celebrations at Ramesh Kumar's Home

I am very happy to know that my friend my classmate Ramesh Kumar who has been selected for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. Thank you @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/BXTQFt5lcD — ᏒᎪhuᏞ कश्यप (@kya_dikkat_hai) February 13, 2022

