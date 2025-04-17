Mumbai Indians won their second successive match in IPL 2025, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium by four wickets, where England's Will Jacks showcased his all-round skills to earn the Player of the Match Award. Jacks claimed two crucial wickets, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Travis Head to peg SRH's batting, and then scored a sturdy 36 off 26 to ensure MI chased down their target with ease. This was also Jacks' second IPL 'Player of the Match' award. Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Four Wickets in IPL 2025; Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav and Bowlers Help Five-time Champions Register Dominating Victory.

