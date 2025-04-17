Five-time champions Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17. The Hardik Pandya-led side showcased an all-around performance, which thrashed the Pat Cummins-led SRH. With this victory, the Mumbai Indians remained in seventh place in the IPL 2025 standings. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162/5 in 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 40 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen made 37 runs. With the ball, Will Jacks took two wickets. While chasing, Ryan Rickelton (31), Rohit Sharma (26), Will Jacks (36) and Suryakumar Yadav (26) scored valuable runs for the Mumbai Indians as the hosts registered a four-wicket win at their home. SRH captain Pat Cummins took three wickets, but the rest of the bowlers didn't support him. The Hyderabad-based franchise is placed ninth in the IPL 2025 points table. 'Ataapi aur Vataapi Do Daitya Bhai The', Rohit Sharma Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Pat Cummins and Travis Head Join Hands To Dismiss Batter During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Back-to-Back Wins for Mumbai Indians!

