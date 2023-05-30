CSK on Monday beat GT by five wickets to win their fifth IPL title. The win prompted reactions from all across the world with the latest one being female wrestler Sakshi Malik who congratulated CSK and MS Dhoni on their title win. Congratulating MS Dhoni and his men, the Olympic Medallist wrote, “Congratulations MS Dhoni ji and CSK. We are happy that at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve. For us, the fight for justice is still on 😊”

Sakshi Malik Congratulates MS Dhoni and CSK

Congratulations MS Dhoni ji and CSK. We are happy that at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve. For us, the fight for justice is still on 😊 — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 30, 2023

