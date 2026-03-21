Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have reportedly removed images of pacer Yash Dayal from their official team bus wrap ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The move follows significant social media backlash regarding the bowler's retention despite ongoing legal controversies. The franchise has faced intense scrutiny since retaining Dayal for INR 5 crore. The decision to omit him from promotional branding is widely viewed as an attempt to mitigate public criticism stemming from sexual assault allegations and a POCSO case filed against the player in mid-2025. Yash Dayal Marries Shweta Pundir: RCB Pacer Ties the Knot With Content Creator in Private Ceremony Amid Sexual Assault Allegations.

No Yash Dayal On RCB Team Bus Wrap

RCB team bus looks amazing for IPL 2026. RCB has removed Yash Dayal from the poster and has also sidelined him. pic.twitter.com/0lhYDja81E — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 21, 2026

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