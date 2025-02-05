Delivering high performances for country is every athletes’ dream and getting acknowledged for the same is priceless. Similar thing happened with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who now features on the cover of a top magazine Forbes India. 23-year-old Indian opener has been in great form with his high scoring knocks in the recent years. In just 19 Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 2738 runs and in 23 T20Is the left-handed batter has collected 723 runs already. Playing for Rajasthan Royals For his contributions and performances at this young age, the Yashasvi Jaiswal now features on a cover of an elite magazine Forbes India and is named in prolific 30 under 30 article. Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja Included In ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024, Pat Cummins Named Captain Of Star-Studded XI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Features on Cover of Forbes India

Forbes goes Pink 💗 pic.twitter.com/paKNbBiQ8H — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 4, 2025

