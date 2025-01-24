The International Cricket Council (ICC) have named a star-studded ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024, which includes India's Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja. The heavy-duty Test team will be captained by Australia's Pat Cummins, who will have the likes of Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Kamindu Mendis in the playing XI apart from the three Indians. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma Named In ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024; South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt Appointed Captain.

Three Indians Included In ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024

Congratulations to the incredibly talented players named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ROskFZUIr — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2025

