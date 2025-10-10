Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a personal milestone in the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 1, scoring his seventh century in Tests. Jaiswal took 145 balls to achieve his hundred, which included 16 fours, and unexpectedly no sixes. This is Jaiswal's third Test century in India, and his first against the Windies, having struck his maiden ton in 2023 at Roseau. This is Jaiswal's third Test century in the ongoing ICC World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27, having scored two centuries in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Shubman Gill Wins Toss for First Time as Team India Test Captain in 7th Match, Teammates and Coach Gautam Gambhir Celebrate Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Seventh Test Ton

