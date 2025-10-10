Ahead of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill had led the side in six matches in the format. He had lost the toss in all six games. But this match came as a relief for the new captain Shubman Gill, as he finally won the toss as a skipper for his nation. As Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time as a Test captain for Team India, his teammates were seen sharing a light moment, with his teammates, including the head coach Gautam Gambhir, veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah congratulating him on the toss victory. Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time in his seventh Test as skipper, and decided that India would bat first in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Anil Kumble Rings Iconic Bell At Arun Jaitley Stadium to Start Proceedings in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 in Delhi (Watch Video).

Teammates Celebrate As Shubman Gill Wins Toss for First Time

After losing 6 tosses in a row, captain @ShubmanGill finally breaks the curse of the coin 😁#TeamIndia choose to bat first in the 2nd Test. ⚔️ Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/8pkqpa9s4Z #INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 1 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/CwHRBHZyI7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 10, 2025

'7th time's The Charm'

7⃣th time's the charm for Captain Gill! 😂 Shubman wins his first toss as the skipper and opts to bat first! 💪#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Mov6luGRXM — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 10, 2025

After Six Consecutive Losses

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

