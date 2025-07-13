Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp catch at gully to help Nitish Kumar Reddy dismiss Zak Crawley on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13. This happened in the 15th over of England's second innings when Zak Crawley attempted to play a drive at the delivery which was outside the off-stump and the ball went straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully, who grabbed the catch with both hands. Yashasvi Jaiswal's fielding has come under the scanner in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series so far but the youngster ensured that he did not make any mistakes this time around. Nitish Kumar Reddy let out a massive roar as the catch was taken, as India saw the back of the England opener for just 22 runs. 'Height Toh Hai Hi Nahi' Mohammed Siraj Convinces Shubman Gill to Use DRS After Trapping Ollie Pope LBW , Review Turns Successful During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Sharp Catch at Gully to Dismiss Zak Crawley

