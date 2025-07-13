India speedster Mohammed Siraj's superb inswinger trapped England's Ollie Pope LBW during Day 4 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 12th over. Mohammed Siraj bowled a sharp nip-backer to Ollie Pope, who was caught in the crease as the ball hit the pad. There was a huge appeal for LBW by Indian players, but the umpire didn't raise his finger. Siraj convinced Shubman Gill by saying, "Height Toh Hai Hi Nahi" (there is no height), who signalled for the review. It was a brilliant decision, as the replays confirmed it was three reds, and England's No. 3 had to depart after scoring four runs. Earlier, both sides made 387 each in the first innings. KL Rahul and Joe Root scored centuries. Mohammed Siraj Gives Fiery Send-Off to Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him, Both Players Engage in Physical Contact During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

